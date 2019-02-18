As long as Polio virus is present in Pakistan, no child in the country is safe. It is true that in past few years Pakistan has made significant progress towards eradication of Polio and resilience of Polio team has brought 90 percent reduction in Polio cases in Pakistan. We are one of the two most unfortunate countries where Polio is yet to be eradicated. Even in 2019 polio disease is highly infectious which mainly affects young children. The PM focal person on Polio eradication has termed it as a shared responsibility of all Pakistanis to ensure that vulnerable children under the age of 5 are vaccinated against this disease in a systematic door-to-door campaign. As a nation we should be fully conscious about the deadly Polio disease and work for its eradication.

NAZRANA NISAR

Turbat, Balochistan

