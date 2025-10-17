M2 motorway: Police share update on situation at Ravi Bridge in Lahore

LAHORE – Traffic flow on the M-2 motorway at the Ravi Bridge in Lahore has been impacted due to ongoing construction work.

The Motorway Police have deployed additional personnel and patrolling vehicles to ensure smooth traffic movement and minimize congestion.

A spokesperson for the Motorway Police said construction work at the Ravi Bridge has led to disruptions in the usual flow of traffic.

In response, the police have taken steps to manage the situation, including stationing extra staff and mobile patrol units along the affected area. Heavy transport vehicles are temporarily being halted to prevent any delays or traffic blockages.

The spokesperson urged road users to exercise patience and cooperate with the police’s instructions for safer and smoother travel.

Additionally, the Motorway Police have recommended that travelers check traffic updates before setting off to avoid any inconvenience.

For any assistance or further information, citizens are advised to contact the Motorway Police helpline at 130.