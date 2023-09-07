An Islamabad anti-terrorism court on Wednesday granted the capital police two-day physical remand of PTI President Parvez Elahi in a newly emerged terror case dating back to March 18.

The development comes a day after Elahi was re-arrested hours after the Islamabad High Court had suspended his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order ordinance and directed his release.

The PTI leader has now been arrested at least 11 times in various cases since the start of June and after a statewide crackdown was launched against the PTI in the aftermath of the May 9 violence.

Earlier in the day, capital police presented the PTI leader before Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjumand at the Federal Judicial Complex. Footage of his arrival appeared to show Elahi holding onto someone’s hand for support.

Advocate Sardar Abdur Razzaq and defence counsel Ali Bukhari appeared on Elahi’s behalf while Prosecutor Tahir Kazim was also present.

During the hearing, the police sought 14-day physical remand of the former Punjab chief minister while his lawyers opposed it and urged the court to discharge Elahi from the case.

However, the court rejected the lawyer’s plea and handed Elahi over to the police instead on two-day physical remand.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of the case of recovery of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, saying the petition filed in this regard had become ineffective after the arrest of the petitioner in yet another case.