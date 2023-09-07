As the country continues to grapple with security challenges amid a rise in terrorism for the past several months, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday paid homage and tribute to the valiant soldiers of Pakistan’s armed forces, especially the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives to ensure nation’s peace.

He also iterated the nation’s resolve to stand united with its defence forces to thwart evil designs against the integrity and prosperity of Pakistan, as it is confronted with multiple security challenges in the shape of extremism, terrorism and external aggression.

“We come here to pay tribute to the valiant sons of the soil who embraced ‘shahadat’ while ensuring the security of the nation,” the interim prime minister said, while addressing the Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Islamabad.

PM Kakar, who laid a floral wreath at the Pakistan monument and prayed for the martyrs, added that the country’s martyrs who embraced martyrdom for the sake of their people and the country can never be forgotten and will always remain in the nation’s hearts, emphasising how the Holy Quran mentions them with great reverence.

Referring to the moments of the martyrdom of the valiant soldiers, the prime minister said: “This is the moment that appears to be death, but it is actually the moment of meeting with the immortal.”