The government announced plans on Wednesday to launch a crackdown on electricity theft, which federal ministers said lead to combined losses of hundreds of billions of rupees and higher bills for the common citizen.

Power Minister Muhammad Ali and Information Minister Murtaza Solangi made the announcement and outlined the measures they would be taking during a press conference in Islamabad.

It comes amid a “full force” crackdown planned against electricity theft across the country to tame mounting technical and commercial losses being faced by the power distribution companies. “The background is that in our country, some domestic consumers steal electricity and others don’t pay bills,” the power minister said in a news conference as Solangi looked on. He began by specifying that there are 10 distribution companies, or Discos, in Pakistan at present and K-Electric, which provides the utility to Karachi, has its own distribution network.

“In every area, there are varying levels of theft and there are different percentages of recovery [payments],” Ali said, revealing that the annual loss due to electricity theft and failure to pay bills is Rs589 billion. He said because of the electricity thieves and those who refuse to pay bills, others have to pay higher bills. “Until this is stopped, electricity prices will not come down,” the minister added.