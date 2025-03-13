Police constable recovered after joint operation that lasted for hours

A constable of Islamabad police was abducted by the Qabza Mafia (land mafia) here on Wednesday during an operation by the Police in the Utthal village, Police Station Phulgaran.

The situation worsened early Wednesday when a police team raided the area to reportedly arrest members of land mafia and drug dealers.

During the operation, police faced resistance and the local residents according to police resorted to firing.

In retaliation Islamabad police also opened fire that injured a number of the locals.

The infuriated locals of the village kidnapped the police raiding team and subjected them to worst torture.

One of the policemen Shoaib was abducted and tortured and the police in order to recover its constable had to call in reinforcement.

After hours long operation and a number of arrests, Police Constable Shoaib was rescued late Wednesday.

He was badly injured admitted to the hospital.

On the other hand, the local residents accused the police of high handedness.

They accused that the police first opened fire and in the incident one of the residents lost his eye.

This was the flashpoint and the residents then tortured police and kidnapped the.

The police spokesperson however rejected their claim and reiterated that operation against Qabza Mafia and drug dealers would continue unabatedly.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Balochistan train incident, police and security forces have undertaken elaborative security measures and alerted the force to be prepared to meet any untoward incident.

Chairing a high-level meeting here Wednesday, Islamabad’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali NasirRizvi emphasized that security in the federal capital should be further strengthened during the month of Ramadan.

He urged officers to sacrifice their comfort and sleep for the safety of the public.

The meeting was attended by Director General Safe City ShakirHussainDawar, DIG Islamabad Muhammad Javed Tariq and other senior police officers.

During the meeting, IGP Islamabad was briefed about actions taken against criminal elements and the strategy for crime prevention through Safe City cameras was reviewed.

The IGP also directed the staff to ensure effective patrolling and keep vigilance of all the entry and exit points of the federal capital.

During the meeting, protection of worship places, markets, commercial centers and other important locations also came under discussion and the IGP directed their complete protection.

Suspicious elements should be closely monitored and security should be further tightened in line with the current circumstances, he added.