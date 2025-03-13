Jaffar Express incident – PM Shehbaz visits Balochistan today to express solidarity

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Balochistan today (Thursday) to express solidarity with the people of the province and to review the security situation.

He will also chair a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation after an unprecedented attack by terrorists on Jaffar Express passenger train.

The visits comes a day after Pakistan’s armed forces have rescued all hostages after a deadly standoff with Baloch Liberation Army militants who hijacked Jaffar Express Train.

After day-long standoff with militants, security forces gunned down militants involved in the Jaffar Express attack and successfully rescued all hostages.

As the exact number of civilian casualties is yet to be shared with people, the operation took long than usual as militants had used passengers as human shields. The presence of women and children alongside suicide bombers added complexity to the operation, requiring planning to avoid loss of human lives.

With all hostages freed, Pakistan army and paramilitary forces are continuing their pursuit of militants attempting to flee into the mountainous areas.

Earlier in the day, the provincial authorities announced rescuing 190 passengers. Authorities are now working to confirm the exact number of deceased passengers, but have confirmed that every terrorist involved in the attack has been neutralized.

Jaffar Express, which departed from Quetta on the morning of March 11 at 9:30 am, was attacked as it passed through the Gudalar and Pero Kunnri areas. Armed assailants opened fire on the train, critically injuring the driver, who later succumbed to his wounds.