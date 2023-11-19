Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Lambasting the Pakistan Muslim League, a former ally in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto has said the party with the slogan of “Vote Ko Izzat Do” has no respect for the vote rather they don’t know the governance.

“Those who claimed to be representing the ‘sanctity of vote’ have eventually shown their true colors to the masses and have become Pakistan’s Mehengai league. In fact they have no respect for the vote nor do they know about serving the people, rather they don’t even know how to govern the country”. The PPP chairman and former Prime Minister said addressing the workers’ convention in the provincial metropolis Peshawar on Saturday. PPP’s performance hence we have no competition with any political party adding PPP did not need alliance with any political party.

PPP chairman, it may be recalled has been hitting hard PML-N and PTI during his election campaign, had a day earlier asked Nawaz Sharif to better stay at home and leave the political arena for the young blood saying they are doing traditional politics that has caused a major dent to the country and only promoted the politics of hatred and abuse which was main characteristic of the traditional politics that has been going on for the last 70 years.

Responding to the criticism of the PPP’s performance as part of the PML-N-led Pakistan Democratic Movement government, Bilawal said he was proud of his 16-month performance and was willing to contest the polls on the basis of his performance as the foreign minister.

The PPP chairman warned that the masses will no longer accept the selected rule as they already bear the brunt of it. “The people will now have to exercise the power of vote for those who work for the uplift the country”. Bilawal said amid the optimism that the PPP will clinch victory in the upcoming general elections. He said his party had won elections many times despite all the conspiracies hatched against it.

Bilawal observed that 70 percent of the country’s population comprised youngsters below the age of 30 asking the 70-year-old politicians” to sit at home and pave way for youngsters.

Bilawal, without taking any names, also criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and said those who claimed to be representative of change instead turned out to be representatives of disaster.

The PPP chairman claimed our fight is not with any other political party but poverty, price hikes and unemployment. He said the PPP would work for the betterment of the people and Pakistan’s modernization to transform it into a powerful country in the comity of nations.

“We will make Pakistan a prosperous, respectable and successful nation if voted to power,” Bilawal maintained.