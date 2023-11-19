KARACHI – The gold rate of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 214,800 on Sunday, November 19, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 184,160 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,450
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 214,800
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 184,160
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,416
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.