US President Joe Biden began a new mission urging Americans that billions more should be spent on aiding Israel and Ukraine in their battles since only US intervention can avert world catastrophe. “American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us, America, safe,” said Biden.

Biden attempted to establish a connection between Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip who attacked Israel. “Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to annihilate a neighbouring democracy,” he said.

According to sources, Biden plans to request $100 billion in new spending, including $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel. The request also includes $10 billion for humanitarian aid in Gaza, $14 billion for border security, and $7 billion for the Indo-Pacific region.

Additionally, half of the $60 billion for Ukraine will be used for replacing and modernising US weapons stocks. Biden spoke about 20 hours after returning from a whirlwind trip to Israel to show US solidarity after the October 7 attack by Hamas fighters who launched incursions from Gaza and killed 1,400 people in southern Israel.

In Gaza, over 3,900 Palestinians have been martyred — a vast majority being children and women — while more than 14,000 have been injured. Biden maintained an urgency in his message as Israel prepares to launch a ground offensive against Hamas fighters in Gaza, and tensions are high following a deadly blast at a hospital, resulting in thousands of Palestinian martyrs.—Agencies