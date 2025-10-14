AGL78▲ 2.86 (0.04%)AIRLINK156.89▲ 6.71 (0.04%)BOP34.8▲ 3.02 (0.10%)CNERGY8.27▲ 0.44 (0.06%)DCL14.4▲ 0.46 (0.03%)DFML29.9▲ 1.23 (0.04%)DGKC250.05▲ 11.8 (0.05%)FCCL58.19▲ 3.32 (0.06%)FFL21.71▲ 1.68 (0.08%)HUBC217.85▲ 12.2 (0.06%)HUMNL15.14▲ 0.37 (0.03%)KEL7.09▲ 0.24 (0.04%)KOSM7.09▲ 0.2 (0.03%)MLCF105.5▲ 5.03 (0.05%)NBP207▲ 8.95 (0.05%)OGDC264.41▲ 11.57 (0.05%)PAEL57.5▲ 5.12 (0.10%)PIBTL14.85▲ 0.99 (0.07%)PPL188.87▲ 8.68 (0.05%)PRL38.35▲ 2.56 (0.07%)PTC37.4▲ 0.76 (0.02%)SEARL105▲ 5.25 (0.05%)TELE10.17▲ 0.78 (0.08%)TOMCL62.45▲ 0.75 (0.01%)TPLP11.91▲ 0.25 (0.02%)TREET29.15▲ 0.92 (0.03%)TRG76.55▲ 3.64 (0.05%)UNITY26.1▼ -0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.72▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Punjab announces new mini-train for kids in Lahore [Check Location]

LAHORE – The Punjab government has approved a plan to launch a mini-train for kids near Lahore Railway Station with an aim to provide entertainment facilities to children.

The approval for the project was granted in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz where several other measures for beautification of the provincial capital were approved.

Mini-Train Location

The mini-train for kids will be installed at the park in front of the Lahore Railway Station while a fountain will also be constructed for amusement.

The chief minister also approved the construction of roads and footpaths within a three-kilometer radius.

Furthermore, CM Maryam also directed that all newly constructed roads be equipped with solar-powered streetlights.

She approved the beautification projects for Misri Shah, Data Darbar, Aik Moriya and Do Moriya bridges in Lahore.

The provincial government has also greenlighted a project for digitalization of toll plazas across the province, replacing paper slips with an electronic toll collection system.

A “One App, One System” model, similar to the motorway’s electronic toll mechanism, will be launched at 38 toll plazas across Punjab.

The participants of the meeting also said the 93-kilometer-long Multan–Vehari Road would be Punjab’s first “dust-free” road, expected to be completed by June 2026.

Similarly, the Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Tourism Corridor will also be completed by June next year.

