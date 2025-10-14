Punjab announces new mini-train for kids in Lahore [Check Location]

LAHORE – The Punjab government has approved a plan to launch a mini-train for kids near Lahore Railway Station with an aim to provide entertainment facilities to children.

The approval for the project was granted in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz where several other measures for beautification of the provincial capital were approved.

Mini-Train Location

The mini-train for kids will be installed at the park in front of the Lahore Railway Station while a fountain will also be constructed for amusement.

The chief minister also approved the construction of roads and footpaths within a three-kilometer radius.

Furthermore, CM Maryam also directed that all newly constructed roads be equipped with solar-powered streetlights.

She approved the beautification projects for Misri Shah, Data Darbar, Aik Moriya and Do Moriya bridges in Lahore.

The provincial government has also greenlighted a project for digitalization of toll plazas across the province, replacing paper slips with an electronic toll collection system.

A “One App, One System” model, similar to the motorway’s electronic toll mechanism, will be launched at 38 toll plazas across Punjab.

The participants of the meeting also said the 93-kilometer-long Multan–Vehari Road would be Punjab’s first “dust-free” road, expected to be completed by June 2026.

Similarly, the Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Tourism Corridor will also be completed by June next year.