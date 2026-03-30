Pollen Count in Islamabad Today – Monday, March 30, 2026

Intermittent rains and strong winds caused a considerable decrease in the pollen concentrations in Islamabad’s various sectors, providing much-needed relief to citizens with allergies.

Before the wet and windy conditions, the pollen count was alarmingly high in Islamabad’s various sectors, which posed serious health hazards for citizens with allergies.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was recorded as 781 per cubic meter of air on Monday.

The total pollen count in the G-6 sector was 259, and in the E-8 sector, 244. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 197.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, the Paper Mulberry has the highest pollen count, at 687 (high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 13 (moderate), Grasses 12 (moderate), Alternaria 74 (low), Pines (zero), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Despite a significant drop in pollen count, doctors have advised continuing necessary precautionary measures, such as wearing masks while going outdoors, to avoid complications. They advised extra care for children, the elderly, asthma patients and individuals with allergies to different pollen types.