Imtiaz Store Karachi Fire Rages for Over 12 Hours; operation underway

KARACHI – Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi is witnessing another fire incident, as flames engulf Imtiaz Superstore in the Zamzama area on Monday.

The basement of Imtiaz Superstore in Karachi’s upscale Zamzama area erupted in flames on Monday, sending shockwaves through the city. Officials report that the fire is now approximately 70% under control, but the scale of the inferno has caused widespread alarm.

A major f!re eru_pted early morning at Imtiaz Mega Store in DHA Phase 5, Zamzama, Karachi, around 7:00 AM. Despite ongoing efforts for over five hours, the bl@ze has not been fully contained. At least nine fire brigade and Rescue 1122 vehicles are engaged in firefighting… pic.twitter.com/mcfDN2BNIz — Pakistan Economic Network (@NetPakistan) March 30, 2026

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaanul Haseeb Khan revealed that the fire started around 5:38 a.m., reportedly triggered by a short circuit in an ATM. From there, the flames rapidly spread to the store’s basement, where flammable materials—including cooking oil, cosmetics, and plastic products—were stored, before racing up to the mezzanine and the first and second floors.

Firefighters are battling the fire from six different locations, breaking windows and walls to gain access. A massive operation is underway, involving twelve fire tenders from Rescue 1122, along with teams from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Clifton Cantonment Board (CBC).

“The situation is under control, but firefighting teams are working tirelessly to fully extinguish the blaze,” Khan said. Specialized response teams have been deployed to support the ongoing effort. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported, and all staff and management were safely evacuated.

Karachi Traffic Police have issued an urgent advisory, warning motorists that fire brigade vehicles are on the scene. While traffic remains manageable, the public has been urged to exercise caution and contact helpline 1915 for assistance.

Gian Chand Esrani, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Rehabilitation, confirmed the rescue of 24–25 people from the building and lauded the swift and efficient response. He added that the building falls under the Cantonment Board, which had previously conducted a fire safety audit. Esrani emphasized that preventing further damage is a top priority and promised a transparent investigation once the fire is fully controlled.

Adding to the city’s fiery weekend, a separate fire broke out on Sunday in a parked container-mounted trailer in Karachi’s Federal B Area. The front portion of the trailer was extensively damaged, but firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze.

The dramatic incidents serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for fire safety measures in Karachi’s crowded commercial areas. Authorities are continuing their operations, with citizens watching anxiously as firefighters battle the raging flames.