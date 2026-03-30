Toyota Motors Owner Aamir Awan Murdered in Islamabad Farmhouse Attack (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – The murder of Aamir Awan at his Islamabad farmhouse raised serious questions about city’s Safe City cameras and law-and-order in the capital.

The incident occurred in one of Islamabad’s posh neighborhoods, a well-known businessman was brutally shot by robbers, sending waves of fear through the capital.

اسلام آباد، ٹیوٹا موٹرز کے مالک عامر اعوان کو انکے فارم ہاؤس میں قتل کر دیا گیا، سی سی ٹی وی فوٹیج میں پانچ مسلح افراد کو گھر میں داخل ہوتے واضح طور پر دیکھا جاسکتا ہے۔۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/r56cWsaOIY — Shafqat Ali (@ShafqatQureshi_) March 30, 2026

The attack took place on Sunday at a private farmhouse. The victim, renowned businessman Aamir Awan, sustained severe injuries in the shooting and tragically succumbed to his wounds during treatment today. Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the horrifying crime.

The murder of Toyota Motors owner in the Shahzad Town area has drawn immediate attention from top officials. Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, addressed the incident, stating that while crime in Islamabad has generally decreased this year, this shocking and violent act will be thoroughly investigated. He assured that all findings would be presented to the media once the investigation concludes.

Talal Chaudhry said Islamabad’s track record in handling violent crimes, saying that all previous “blind murders” have been brought to justice, and the culprits punished, signaling that authorities are committed to ensuring this high-profile case reaches its lawful conclusion.

The brazen nature of the attack has left citizens concerned about safety in even the city’s most secure areas, highlighting the urgent need for vigilance and law enforcement action.