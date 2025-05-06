Governor assures MQM-P of action on public concerns

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori held a meeting with a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) led by party chairman Dr.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at Governor House Karachi.

The delegation included members of the Sindh Provincial Assembly.

During the meeting, the MQM-P lawmakers briefed the Governor on public issues being faced in their respective constituencies and shared a range of proposals aimed at improving local governance and services.

Governor Tessori assured the delegation of his full support and pledged to remove the administrative hurdles that were delaying the resolution of these issues.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to consider and further examine the constructive suggestions put forward by the assembly members, with the aim of improving coordination between elected representatives and the provincial administration for better service delivery.