PM Shehbaz pushes for urgent De-escalation in call with Iranian President Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made an urgent diplomatic move on Monday, holding a crucial telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid rapidly escalating hostilities.

Iran war, which erupted on February 28 after coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran, already sent shockwaves across the regionm including the dramatic assassination of Iran’s former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, raising fears of a wider regional crisis.

In high-level call, PM Sharif voiced grave concern over the intensifying conflict in the Gulf, warning of the dangerous trajectory the situation has taken. He called for immediate, collective action by regional powers to halt further escalation and steer the crisis back toward dialogue and diplomacy.

Stressing urgency of unity, PM stressed that solidarity within Ummah is now more critical than ever as tensions threaten to spiral further out of control. He also highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic outreach, assuring Tehran that Islamabad is ready to play a constructive and active role in efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region. Reaffirming strong bilateral ties, he expressed Pakistan’s unwavering support and solidarity with the Iranian people during what he described as a deeply challenging time.

The premier extended heartfelt greetings to President Pezeshkian and people of Iran on the occasions of Eid ul Fitr and Nowruz. The Iranian president warmly reciprocated the sentiments, conveying his best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by the ongoing hostilities, offering condolences and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured and the safety of those displaced by the conflict.

With tensions still mounting, the call underscores growing international concern — and the urgent need for diplomacy before the crisis engulfs the wider region.