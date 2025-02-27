PM Shehbaz pays tribute to armed forces on 6th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to the courage, professionalism and spirit of sacrifice of the Pakistan armed forces on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

On February 27, 2019, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully foiled a border violation by shooting down two Indian fighter planes.

During this operation, an Indian pilot, Abhinandan, was also captured. However, he was later released by Pakistani authorities on humanitarian grounds.

In his message, the premier said six years ago, PAF sent a clear message to the enemy that Pakistan is fully capable of protecting its borders.

He said by giving a befitting reply to India’s aggression in the region, our armed forces proved that our soldiers are always ready for the security of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz said the Pakistan armed forces have made great sacrifices for the security of the country, which the Pakistani nation can never forget.

He said Pakistan has always strived to promote regional peace, but whenever an attempt was made to attack Pakistan’s national security and stability, the entire nation became united like an iron wall.