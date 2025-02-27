Cm Invites South Korea To Invest In Dhabeji Economic Zone

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has invited South Korea to set up industries in the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone to strengthen economic cooperation between the two regions. He extended this offer during a meeting with South Korean Ambassador Park Kijun at the Chief Minister’s House, where discussions were held on bilateral trade relations and investment opportunities.

The Chief Minister encouraged Korean companies to invest in Sindh’s high-tech industries, semiconductors, and the automobile sector, emphasizing that Dhabeji Economic Zone offers attractive opportunities for foreign investors. Ambassador Park Kijun expressed interest in investing in Sindh’s IT and automobile sectors.

He recalled that South Korea had previously developed the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Road under a public-private partnership but had not participated in any major projects since then. Assuring full support, Murad Ali Shah directed the Sindh Investment Department to establish direct connections with Korean investors and provide them with all necessary assistance.

According to the Chief Minister’s spokesperson, this meeting is expected to strengthen economic ties between Sindh and South Korea and pave the way for future trade and industrial agreements.