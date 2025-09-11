PM Shehbaz meets Qatari Emir to express full support against Israeli Strikes

DOHA – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Doha on Thursday to strongly condemn Israel’s recent airstrikes on Qatar, describing the attacks as “unjust and heinous” violations of the Gulf state’s sovereignty.

Leading a high-level delegation, PM Sharif met Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support. “Pakistan stands firmly with the Amir, the Royal Family, and the people of Qatar during this critical time,” he declared.

Sharif extended condolences to families of the victims and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

The Prime Minister highlighted the historic and enduring friendship between Pakistan and Qatar, emphasizing that both nations have always stood together through “thick and thin.” He also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to Qatar’s territorial integrity, security, and sovereignty.

The Israeli airstrikes, targeting Hamas officials in Doha, killed at least seven people and sparked widespread condemnation across the Arab world. Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani labeled the attack reckless, warning that it threatens the stability of the Gulf and indicating that a coordinated regional response is under discussion.