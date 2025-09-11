Viral Conjunctivitis cases surge in Islamabad, Rawalpindi after rains

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD – A sudden outbreak of conjunctivitis affected hundreds of residents in twin cities, with children, women, and elderly among the most impacted.

Hospitals in Twin Cities reported surge in patients, while local demand for rose water and medicines has also increased.

In past three days, over two thousand patients visited Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto General Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Private hospitals and clinics also witnessed surge in cases.

Deputy M.Dr. Inayat said this is the second outbreak of conjunctivitis in city within the first nine months of the year.

Health officials are urging residents to take preventive measures, including washing eyes with clean water, wearing tinted glasses, applying small ice cubes for relief, and seeking immediate medical attention if severe pain occurs.

Conjunctivitis is known as pink eye, which causes redness, irritation, and watery eyes. The viral form is the most common and usually does not require treatment. Patients may experience discomfort, sensitivity to light, and sometimes cold or flu-like symptoms.

Health officials advise residents to wear protective glasses, maintain good hygiene, and avoid contact between clothing or personal items and infected eyes to prevent the spread of the infection.