PM Shehbaz meets Bangladesh’s chief adviser, vows to build constructive ties

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to building constructive and forward looking ties with Bangladesh, rooted in mutual respect, trust and shared aspirations of regional peace and prosperity.

He made the remarks during his meeting with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus in New York.

The two leaders reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas including Trade, Regional connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

The Chief Adviser of Bangladesh appreciated Pakistan’s initiative to deepen engagement and highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and cultural linkages.

Earlier, Pakistan and Bahrain had agreed to enhance engagement across diverse sectors, focusing on economic cooperation, regional connectivity, collaboration at multilateral fora and a shared commitment to peace.

This came at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, on the sidelines of 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Both leaders reaffirmed strong bilateral ties and also discussed the situation in Gaza and reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian relief.