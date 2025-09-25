Islamabad High Court bans video recordings within court premises

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday announced a comprehensive ban on video recording within its premises, issuing a formal circular to enforce the new restrictions. The decision aims to maintain decorum and protect the privacy of ongoing judicial proceedings.

The circular said that the journalists, lawyers, litigants and visitors would not be allowed to make any kind of video recordings in or around the court.

The prohibition applies to all areas of the premises, including courtrooms, corridors, waiting areas, and administrative offices.

The directive further states that mobile phones may only be used in silent mode inside the court premises. Any form of live streaming, camera recording, or video capturing is strictly forbidden. The order underscores that maintaining the integrity of judicial proceedings requires strict adherence to these rules.

To ensure compliance, security personnel have been authorized to take immediate action against anyone found violating the ban. This may include confiscation of recording devices or other legal measures.

The circular serves as a clear reminder that while mobile phones may be carried inside the court, their use is limited to silent communication only, reinforcing the importance of privacy and decorum within the judicial process.

It may be mentioned here that such restriction has been passed for the first time regarding video recordings on the premises of the court. The court reporters often record lawyers, litigants and other people when they come to attend the court proceedings. Such option also facilitates the litigants who can have easy access to the media and can express their views regarding their cases.