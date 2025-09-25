Pakistan all set to launch first advanced Hyperspectral Satellite this year

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has completed preparations to launch its first advanced hyperspectral satellite into space, marking a significant milestone in its space exploration efforts.

The satellite, developed under the leadership of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), is scheduled for launch in October 2025.

SUPARCO officials have highlighted that the hyperspectral satellite will play a pivotal role in enhancing mineral exploration, agricultural development, and environmental monitoring.

It will help track floods, monitor glacier melt, and boost research into air pollution, offering new capabilities in these areas.

Chairman of SUPARCO, Muhammad Yousaf, emphasized that the satellite will provide accurate data on minerals, vegetation, soil, and water quality.

This will significantly reduce the time needed for surveys, transforming years of data collection into a matter of days. He further stated that this initiative will pave the way for more efficient use of natural resources in Pakistan.

The satellite’s launch represents a major step forward for Pakistan’s space program and its commitment to advancing technological innovation for sustainable development.