Ishaq Dar discusses economic cooperation with Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser

DHAKA – Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar called on Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, in Dhaka on Sunday.

According to a post shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on micro-blogging platform X (former Twitter), the discussion covered the revival of old connections between the two countries.

Both sides discussed promoting youth linkages, enhancing connectivity, and augmenting trade and economic cooperation. The recent developments in the region and the prospects of regional cooperation were also discussed.

Ishaq Dar also conveyed the Prime Minister’s greetings for the Chief Adviser. He apprised the Chief Adviser of his engagements in Dhaka and the key outcomes of his visit. He also thanked the Chief Adviser for the excellent visit arrangements and the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the course of the visit.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar and Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser oversaw the signing of six Memoranda of Understanding after delegation-level talks.

Dar also visited the residence of Bangladesh Jamat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman, who is convalescing after a cardiac surgery.