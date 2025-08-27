PM Shehbaz lauds PAF’s vital role for defence

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday praised the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its critical role in protecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, state run news agency reported.

In a meeting with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, the Chief of the Air Staff, Shehbaz Sharif commended the Air Force’s legacy of bravery and professionalism. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s Office, allowed both sides to discuss key military matters, with a focus on strengthening Pakistan’s aerial defence capabilities.

“The valiant Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force stand as an impregnable shield in the defense of our motherland,” Sharif said, acknowledging the sacrifices made by the airmen.

Shehbaz also reflected on the significant contributions of the PAF during pivotal moments in the country’s history, particularly during combat operations. He recalled how the Air Force had delivered decisive blows to adversaries, including shooting down enemy aircraft in combat situations.

PM reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting and enhancing Pakistan’s defence infrastructure, ensuring the continued strength of the air force in safeguarding national interests.

Both sides also pledged to further enhance the PAF’s operational capacity and readiness, underlining the importance of a strong aerial defence in securing Pakistan’s borders. Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets during the four-day conflict between the two nuclear armed neighbours in May this year and that the country had documentary evidence in the shape of videos to substantiate its claim.

The escalation between Pakistan and India began on April 22, when an attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people. India immediately blamed Pakistan for the incident.