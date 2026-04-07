Corps commanders slam Iranian Strikes on Saudi petrochemical installations

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army top commanders strongly denounced Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical and industrial facilities, calling them “unnecessary provocations” with serious regional repercussions, ISPR said.

Speaking at 274th Corps Commanders’ Conference, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, COAS & CDF, highlighted the threats posed by these escalatory actions and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability, measured responses, and constructive diplomacy.

He commended Saudi Arabia’s restraint, which allowed mediation and peaceful resolution efforts, while warning that further provocations could destabilize ongoing initiatives.

COAS & CDF expressed high satisfaction with the Armed Forces’ professionalism, operational excellence, and steadfast dedication to defending Pakistan. He emphasized the crucial role of coordination between the Government, Armed Forces, and citizens, noting that it has strengthened national security, reinforced economic resilience, and elevated Pakistan’s position on the regional and global stage.

The conference conducted a thorough review of internal and external security challenges. The forum reaffirmed that all terrorist networks operating at the direction of India or other external actors, along with their facilitators, will be pursued relentlessly. Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq will continue until all terrorist safe havens are eliminated and the use of Afghan territory against Pakistan is decisively halted.

The Army also commended the Government’s efforts to resolve conflicts in the Middle East, underscoring the importance of restraint, dialogue, and de-escalation. Pakistan’s role as a responsible regional player promoting peace and stability was highlighted.

Army officials further rejected disinformation and false narratives propagated by India and raised serious concerns over ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, citing a disturbing rise in fake encounters and extrajudicial killings.

COAS also directed commanders to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness, professionalism, and adaptability. He expressed full confidence in the Armed Forces’ ability to neutralize all threats and safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.