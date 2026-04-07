Toyota Corolla, Yaris, Fortuner Prices go up by Rs3Lac in Pakistan after Freight Surge

KARACHI – Bad News for those planning to buy Toyota buyers, as Indus Motor Company (IMC) hiked freight charges for all Toyota models across Pakistan, sending prices skyrocketing amid rising fuel costs.
The surge hits hardest in northern regions, where buyers may pay up to Rs 296,000 extra, depending on the model. But there’s a silver lining: full payments made before April 17, 2026 will still enjoy the old rates.
Corolla – Cross – Yaris Freight Charges
|Region
|Freight Charge
|Karachi / Hyderabad
|30,000
|Sukkur
|59,000
|Multan / Quetta
|96,000
|North / Faisalabad
|125,000
Fortuner Charges
|Region
|Freight Charge
|Karachi / Hyderabad
|37,000
|Sukkur
|74,000
|Multan / Quetta
|119,000
|North / Faisalabad
|148,000
Hiace / Camry Charges
|Region
|Freight Charge
|Karachi / Hyderabad
|37,000
|Sukkur
|74,000
|Multan / Quetta
|119,000
|North / Faisalabad
|148,000
Land Cruiser Charges
|Region
|Freight Charge
|Karachi / Hyderabad
|59,000
|Sukkur
|148,000
|Multan / Quetta
|222,000
|North / Faisalabad
|296,000
The hike comes as petrol prices go up, affecting delivery and logistics costs. Karachi buyers of Corolla, Cross, and Yaris now pay 30,000 extra, while northern buyers face PKR 125,000 in additional charges. Fortuner, Hiace, and Camry buyers see charges rising from PKR 37,000 in Karachi to PKR 148,000 in the north.
Land Cruiser buyers are hit hardest, with freight rising from 59,000 in Karachi to a staggering 296,000 in northern regions.