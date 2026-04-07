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Toyota Corolla, Yaris, Fortuner Prices go up by Rs3Lac in Pakistan after Freight Surge

By Web Desk Lahore|Apr 07, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Toyota Yaris Corolla Latest Taxes For Filers And Non Filers In Pakistan 2025

KARACHI – Bad News for those planning to buy Toyota buyers, as Indus Motor Company (IMC) hiked freight charges for all Toyota models across Pakistan, sending prices skyrocketing amid rising fuel costs.

The surge hits hardest in northern regions, where buyers may pay up to Rs 296,000 extra, depending on the model. But there’s a silver lining: full payments made before April 17, 2026 will still enjoy the old rates.

Corolla – Cross – Yaris Freight Charges

Region Freight Charge
Karachi / Hyderabad 30,000
Sukkur 59,000
Multan / Quetta 96,000
North / Faisalabad 125,000

Fortuner Charges

Region Freight Charge
Karachi / Hyderabad 37,000
Sukkur 74,000
Multan / Quetta 119,000
North / Faisalabad 148,000

Hiace / Camry Charges

Region Freight Charge
Karachi / Hyderabad 37,000
Sukkur 74,000
Multan / Quetta 119,000
North / Faisalabad 148,000

Land Cruiser Charges

Region Freight Charge
Karachi / Hyderabad 59,000
Sukkur 148,000
Multan / Quetta 222,000
North / Faisalabad 296,000

The hike comes as petrol prices go up, affecting delivery and logistics costs. Karachi buyers of Corolla, Cross, and Yaris now pay 30,000 extra, while northern buyers face PKR 125,000 in additional charges. Fortuner, Hiace, and Camry buyers see charges rising from PKR 37,000 in Karachi to PKR 148,000 in the north.

Land Cruiser buyers are hit hardest, with freight rising from  59,000 in Karachi to a staggering  296,000 in northern regions.

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