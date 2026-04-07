Toyota Corolla, Yaris, Fortuner Prices go up by Rs3Lac in Pakistan after Freight Surge

KARACHI – Bad News for those planning to buy Toyota buyers, as Indus Motor Company (IMC) hiked freight charges for all Toyota models across Pakistan, sending prices skyrocketing amid rising fuel costs.

The surge hits hardest in northern regions, where buyers may pay up to Rs 296,000 extra, depending on the model. But there’s a silver lining: full payments made before April 17, 2026 will still enjoy the old rates.

Corolla – Cross – Yaris Freight Charges Region Freight Charge Karachi / Hyderabad 30,000 Sukkur 59,000 Multan / Quetta 96,000 North / Faisalabad 125,000 Fortuner Charges Region Freight Charge Karachi / Hyderabad 37,000 Sukkur 74,000 Multan / Quetta 119,000 North / Faisalabad 148,000 Hiace / Camry Charges Region Freight Charge Karachi / Hyderabad 37,000 Sukkur 74,000 Multan / Quetta 119,000 North / Faisalabad 148,000 Land Cruiser Charges Region Freight Charge Karachi / Hyderabad 59,000 Sukkur 148,000 Multan / Quetta 222,000 North / Faisalabad 296,000 The hike comes as petrol prices go up, affecting delivery and logistics costs. Karachi buyers of Corolla, Cross, and Yaris now pay 30,000 extra, while northern buyers face PKR 125,000 in additional charges. Fortuner, Hiace, and Camry buyers see charges rising from PKR 37,000 in Karachi to PKR 148,000 in the north.

Land Cruiser buyers are hit hardest, with freight rising from 59,000 in Karachi to a staggering 296,000 in northern regions.