PM Shehbaz arrives in Sharm El-Sheikh to attend signing ceremony of Gaza peace plan

Sharm El-Sheikh – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, at the special invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and US President Donald Trump, has arrived in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Upon arrival at Sharm El-Sheikh Airport, the Prime Minister was received by Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Egypt Aamir Shouket, and senior Pakistani and Egyptian diplomatic staff.

In his statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had arrived in Sharm El Sheikh this morning to attend the signing ceremony of the historic Gaza Peace Plan, describing it as an important step toward achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.

He expressed gratitude to co-hosts President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing that “this moment would not have been possible without President Trump’s exceptional leadership and unwavering resolve.”

Grateful to our co-hosts, President El Sisi and President Trump. We would not have seen this moment… pic.twitter.com/JAlipZuvP1 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 13, 2025

The prime minister noted that President Trump’s determined pursuit of peace had helped end bloodshed and destruction, calling today’s event “a symbol of the closure of a genocidal chapter — one the international community must never allow to reopen.”

He added that the brave and resilient people of Palestine deserve an independent state, based on the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The official signing ceremony of the Gaza peace accord is being held today in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, attended by U.S. President Donald Trump and several other world leaders.