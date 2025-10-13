Pakistan Army’s decisive response to India-backed terrorism lauded

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has lauded the swift and decisive response of Pakistan’s Armed Forces to India-backed terrorism and the destruction of terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan.

LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol, Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh and Vice President Khurram Lodhi also praised the forces’ strategic accuracy to avoid any civilian casualties during the operation.

They said that such actions not only safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty but also send a clear message that the nation will never tolerate any aggression against its security and integrity.

The LCCI office-bearers expressed grave concern over the attitude of the Afghan government, which, instead of reciprocating Pakistan’s decades of hospitality and brotherhood, has turned hostile and become a facilitator of violence and instability in the region.

They said that Pakistan opened its doors to over four million Afghan refugees following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. “For decades, these refugees lived peacefully among us, conducted businesses, found employment and benefited from Pakistan’s generosity. But today, the same country has chosen to harbour militants and support terror activities inside Pakistan,” they stated.

“We are a peace-loving nation, but when our territorial integrity and national interests are threatened, we possess the strength, capability and resolve to respond with full force,” they said.

They said that Pakistan’s economic stability and national security are deeply interconnected, and terrorism poses a grave challenge to both. “Our traders and industrialists are fully united behind the Pakistan Army. We believe that peace and stability are essential for investment, exports and economic growth, and those who attempt to sabotage this peace will face the collective resistance of the entire nation,” they added.

The LCCI leadership said that Pakistan has sacrificed more than any other nation in the war against terrorism, losing over 10 million lives and billions of dollars in economic damage.

They said that the world must hold the Afghan authorities and their backers accountable for promoting terrorism and violating Pakistan’s sovereignty. “Continued silence by global powers will only embolden those who thrive on chaos,” the statement cautioned.