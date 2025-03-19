March 2025 Update: Saudi Arabia Iqama Renewal Fee for Pakistanis

Saudi Iqama Update– Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia remains one of largest diasporas in Arab nations including Saudi Arabia, make up a portion of labour force. Despite challenges, Pakistani diaspora remains cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s workforce and a critical economic link to South Asian nation.

The oil-rich nation still attracts Pakistanis due to its strong economy and diverse industries while a requirement for expatriates is the Iqama, a residency permit.

Iqama offers more flexibility, allowing employees to change employers without leaving the country, which benefits both professionals and employers. Iqama is residence permit in Saudi Arabia, and issued to foreign workers employed by Saudi companies, domestic workers, and students enrolled in Saudi institutions.

Saudi Iqama for Pakistanis

In 2025, Kingdom rolled out fee structure for provided to businesses through Absher Business platform.

Service Fee Exit and Reentry Visa 103 SAR Iqama Renewal 57 SAR Final Exit 70 SAR Iqama Issuance 51 SAR Passport Information Update 69 SAR

Additionally, updating passport details costs SR69. The fees apply to services for expatriates, with over 10 million foreign workers in Saudi Arabia.