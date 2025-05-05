Islamabad’s doctors express solidarity with Punjab’s colleagues

An emergency meeting of the Pakistan Medical Association Islamabad was held under the chairmanship of President PMA Prof. Dr. Akhtar Ali Bandisha here Sunday calling upon the Punjab government to end use of force and reprisals against the doctors in the government hospitals of the province.

The meeting was attended by General Secretary Dr. Muhammad Ajmal, Senior Vice President Dr. MubashirDaha, Vice President Dr.Abid Shah, Vice President Dr.RanaJaved, Finance Secretary Dr.KhurramShahzadIkramGhuman, Joint Secretary Dr.AbidSaeed, Executive Members Dr.Rana Abbas, Dr.Sartaj Ali Khan, Patron Chief Abdul Rashid Mian and other members.

According to a statement issued here Sunday, the participants of the meeting expressed serious concern over the policies of the Health Department in Punjab and the situation arising from it.

The brutal violence and reprisals against the leaders and members of the Grand Health Alliance were strongly condemned.

The PMA unanimously rejected the plan to privatize hospitals and demanded that the Punjab government immediately stop all reprisals, release all arrested persons and fulfill the demands of the Grand Health Alliance.

PMA Islamabad stands with its community and if matters are not rectified immediately, the protest will spread to the capital.