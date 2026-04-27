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PM Shehbaz Allows Spectators at all HBL PSL 11 Playoffs

By Staff Report|Apr 27, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Pm Shehbaz Allows Spectators At All Hbl Psl 11 Playoffs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has allowed spectator attendance in all three playoff fixtures of the HBL Pakistan Super League 11.

Sharing the update on his official X account on Monday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that they received approval for fans at every playoff game.

This follows an earlier decision—made two days prior—when the PM allowed crowds for the final after franchise owners pushed for reconsideration.

Initially, the federal government had enforced a no-spectator policy for the eight-team tournament as part of austerity steps aimed at saving fuel during the regional energy strain linked to the US-Israel-Iran situation.

As a result, 40 matches were played in empty stadiums, leaving only four games: one qualifier, two eliminators, and the final remaining.

Naqvi noted that the latest approval comes with a condition: fans attending matches should rely on public transport or otherwise limit fuel usage to support ongoing national conservation efforts.

He also shared that the PM extended his best wishes to the four teams competing in the playoffs and expressed hope for entertaining cricket.

In a related development, online ticket sales for the final began today, while physical ticket sales are scheduled to start on Tuesday. Details for tickets to the remaining matches are still awaited from the PCB.

Hyderabad shatter Lahore hopes of reaching HBL PSL 11 Playoffs

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