Fresh Clashes reported along Pakistan–Afghanistan Chaman Border after Taliban’s unprovoked firing

QUETTA – Tensions once again along Pakistan–Afghanistan border, with multiple districts reporting alarming scenes of gunfire, explosions, and shelling near civilian areas.

According to global media, fierce clashes broke out between Pakistani and Afghan security forces in border regions near Chaman in Balochistan. According to sources, the confrontation began early Monday morning in the Roghani area, around 15 kilometers from Chaman, and continued intermittently for hours, stretching into the afternoon.

Despite confirmation of clashes, authorities remain tight-lipped about what triggered the escalation. No official word has been released regarding casualties, adding to the uncertainty and anxiety in the region.

A senior government official in Quetta, speaking anonymously, acknowledged the severity of the situation but declined to provide further details. Meanwhile, local health officials in Chaman say that, so far, no injured persons have been brought into the District Headquarters Hospital, though the situation remains fluid.

The unrest is not limited to one region. Reports from Bajaur, a tribal district along the Afghan border, show the violence may be spreading.

Residents describe terrifying moments as shells reportedly landed dangerously close to homes and marketplaces. While no casualties have yet been confirmed, the psychological toll is evident.

A local police officer revealed that continuous gunfire and loud explosions were heard across multiple areas, including Laghari, Charmang, and Salarzai, raising fears of a wider escalation.

Eyewitness accounts paint a chilling picture. Tribal leader Malik Shaheen from Laghari reported that, after a brief period of calm, shelling resumed, with projectiles landing near populated zones.

He confirmed that markets in Salarzai and Charmang were also hit, intensifying fear among residents already living under the shadow of conflict.

A viral video circulating on social media shows thick smoke rising from a सड़क in Laghari, while panicked civilians scramble for safety — a stark reminder of how quickly tensions can spiral out of control.