French student charged in Singapore over straw-licking incident

An 18-year-old French student has been formally charged in Singapore over an incident involving a beverage vending machine.

According to the media reports, Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien is accused of recording himself licking a straw and placing it back inside an orange juice vending machine, then posting the clip on Instagram despite knowing it could upset the public.

Authorities have charged him with public nuisance, an offence that can result in up to three months in jail along with a fine.

He also faces a separate mischief charge, with prosecutors alleging he was aware his actions could cause financial harm to iJooz, which reportedly had to discard and replace 500 straws following the incident. This offence carries a potential penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Both alleged offences took place on March 12. The charges were filed in a district court last Friday, and the case is scheduled to be heard again on May 22.

According to media reports, the video spread rapidly online, drawing strong reactions and concern from viewers.