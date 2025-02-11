PM Sharif, Army Chief hold key talks with UAE Top Leadership to boost Trade, Security

ABU DHABI – Pakistan, and UAE relations in focus as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir called on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

PM Sharif arrived in Abu Dhabi for a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates where he was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Prime Minister’s visit is part of his participation in the World Governments Summit 2025, being held in Dubai under the theme “Shaping Future Governments.”

During high-level meeting at Qasr Al Shati, Abu Dhabi, the Prime Minister and the UAE President discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE. They explored new opportunities to further strengthen cooperation across a range of sectors, including economic development, trade, and sustainable growth, aligning both nations’ efforts for a prosperous future.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was also present at the meeting, highlighting the importance of the Pakistani military in supporting the visit and strengthening diplomatic ties. The discussions further centered around the World Governments Summit, which aims to identify global governance trends and offer strategies for adapting to transformative changes, preparing governments for future challenges.

Additionally, the leaders exchanged views on several key regional and international issues, with a particular focus on Middle East developments. Both leaders emphasized the importance of global efforts for lasting peace in Palestine, supporting a two-state solution as essential for regional security, stability, and peace.

Prime Minister Sharif’s visit marks a significant step towards fostering deeper ties between Pakistan and the UAE, with a shared vision of tackling regional challenges and achieving mutual prosperity.