PM resolves to continue crusade against corrupt mafia Inaugurates Havelian-Mansehra section of motorway

Tariq Saeed/ Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Peshawar/Abbottabad

Reiterating his resolve to come hard on the corruption, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said his crusade against the corrupt elements would continue come what may.

“The so-called Azadi March was only aimed at making hue and cry to divert the attention of the nation from their corrupt practices and get relief in the mega corruption cases against them, the major political parties including the Pakistan People’s Party as well as PML N top leadership participated in the protest in Islamabad only to save themselves from the accountability”. This he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Hazara Motorway second phase at Havelian on Monday evening. Chief Minister of KP Mahmood Khan, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and federal ministers Omer Ayub Khan, Murad Saeed and ambassador of China in Pakistan were also present. Imran, however, declared he was not going to spare the corrupt mafia that has mercilessly plundered the national wealth. About Sharif’s imminent departure, Imran said he decided to allow him on humanitarian grounds only asking for a mere seven billion in indemnity bonds from them despite opposition from majority of my cabinet members who were of the opinion that that “these thieves” should not be allowed to go abroad.

He said demand for indemnity bond was justified for members of the Sharif family have fled abroad in past and have not returned to face cases against them adding Rs7 billion was just a peanut for the Sharifs, as they can pay this much amount as tip only. The PM said that he respects the decision of the court in the case but also asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to join hands with the executive in making accountability laws more effective.

Terming the JUI-led Azadi March as a Circus the premier said the protesters could not even stay for a month in the capital. He held the past rulers, who took excessive loans, responsible for the recent hike in commodity prices adding he knew the nation was passing through testing times yet good days are approaching near. Earlier speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Havelian-Mansehra section of the Motorway , the Prime Minister lauded the KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed for completing the project on time.

“This road is now part of the CPEC project, which initially comprises of a road and two power stations,” he taunted. Briefing on his government activities, the prime minister said improving health and education sectors were their prime focus. “We have eliminated duty on hospital equipment,” Imran said adding all-out efforts were underway to improve the education sector in the country. The 39.3 km Havelian-Mansehra section of the118-km-long motorway project will reduce the travel time by up to 2.5 hours between Islamabad and Mansehra. The four-lane controlled access motorway is part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project and will serve as the main route for the commercial traffic between two countries.

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi from Abbottabad reports:

Imran Khan asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Khosa and Senior Judge of Supreme Court Justice Gulzar to come forward and restore the confidence of general public on judiciary being the last platform of under privileged in their struggle against oppression.

Imran said that with the speedy and quick justice for all will lay down new foundations of the country’s system which will be based on the principle of the Riasat of Madina.