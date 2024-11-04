AGL37.87▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)AIRLINK124.01▲ 2.24 (0.02%)BOP5.69▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.03 (0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.47▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)DGKC87▲ 2.71 (0.03%)FCCL33.91▲ 1.35 (0.04%)FFBL66.26▲ 0.73 (0.01%)FFL10.19▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC103.85▲ 0.32 (0.00%)HUMNL13.5▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.67▲ 0.23 (0.05%)KOSM6.85▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)MLCF38.78▲ 1.27 (0.03%)NBP60.7▲ 0.45 (0.01%)OGDC179.49▲ 7.36 (0.04%)PAEL24.98▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL151.9▲ 10.37 (0.07%)PRL22.74▲ 0 (0.00%)PTC14.98▲ 0.34 (0.02%)SEARL66.67▲ 2.13 (0.03%)TELE7.04▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.54▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.32▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.02▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG50.9▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)UNITY26.39▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

PM: Promotion of foreign investment is top priority

Pm Promotion Of Foreign Investment Is Top Priority
Encourages UK investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan; Discussions covered new avenues and enhancing B2B relations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that promoting foreign investment in the country was the top priority of the government. He was talking to a delegation of influential and renowned British business personalities led by Zuber Issa in Lahore on Sunday.

The delegation included influential figures from the United Kingdom’s business sector. The prime minister said the business community is being provided with the best facilities through the one-window operation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

He said the country’s economy has been improving in recent days as a result of the government’s efforts, enhancing investors’ confidence. The prime minister encouraged the delegation to invest in Pakistan.

Besides, views were exchanged on exploring new avenues of cooperation and further enhancing business-to-business relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. The delegation praised the prime minister’s economic policies and expressed their confidence in the stability and sustainable development of the national economy.

News desk

