Maryam orders immediate operationalisation of PIC-2

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed to take measures for immediate operationalisation of Punjab Institute of Cardiology-2. She visited under construction PIC-2 near the canal in Lahore and reviewed construction material and other matters.

Work for installation of dry partition wall and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) work is ongoing in various floors of the hospital. Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority CEO Shahmeer Iqbal briefed the her about the PIC-2 project. The PIC-2 project would consist of 250 beds, latest hybrid operation theaters, ICU and emergency wards.

Maryam Nawaz commended Shahmeer Iqbal and instructed to improve the hospital design and ensure provision of required since assuming office as Chief Minister of Punjab. Sources revealed that Maryam is set to receive medical treatment in London for a persistent throat infection. Her week-long stay in London will include consultations with her personal physician. The father-daughter duo is expected to return to Pakistan on November 13.