PM praises Trump’s leadership, US envoy Witkoff’s role to end conflict

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir had extended their complete support to the Gaza peace initiative.

“PM [Shehbaz] and Field Marshal, they were right with us from the beginning — incredible, in fact. They just put out a statement that they fully believe in this pact. They back this 100%,” Trump said while addressing a joint press conference along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His remarks came hours after the prime minister welcomed Trump’s plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza, saying a durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel is essential for regional stability and economic growth.

In a post on X, the prime minister said he was “convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region”.

He added: “It is also my firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding to become a reality.” PM Shehbaz praised President Trump’s leadership and praised the role of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in efforts to end the conflict, saying he “laud[ed] President Trump’s leadership and the vital role played by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in bringing an end to this war.”

The prime minister reiterated his support for a two-state solution, saying: “I also strongly believe that the implementation of the two-state proposal is essential to ensure lasting peace in the region.”