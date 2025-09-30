Don’t interfere in Punjab’s matters, Uzma advises Shazia

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has strongly reacted to the recent statement made by ShaziaMarri, urging her not to act like a “know-it-all.”

Bukhari said that it was ShaziaMarri who was issuing both dictation and threats, and cautioned her against interfering in matters where her party does not hold a mandate. She added that if Bilawal Bhutto wished to fulfill his promises of prosperity, he should focus on Sindh, where his party has a legitimate mandate.

Highlighting Punjab’s political choice, UzmaBukhari stated that the people of Punjab had given their mandate to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. She emphasized that Maryam Nawaz not only understands the problems of the people but is also actively working to resolve them.

The minister further clarified that the Punjab government could not simply distribute Rs. 12,000 per household under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), and suggested that such “lollipops” should be offered to the people of Sindh instead.

Concluding her remarks, Bukhari advised ShaziaMarri to move beyond the past, reminding her that “this is 2025, not 2022.”