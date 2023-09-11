Regional Director Customs Intelligence Faisalabad Asif Abbas Khan said that customs intelligence teams had seized smuggled items worth Rs.1.4 billion during last 2.5 months from the region. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that a vigorous campaign was launched against smuggling of non-custom-paid items and the intelligence teams of Faisalabad and Multan seized 286.210 liter Iranian diesel, 5.540 kilogram Cchalia, 18.586 cartons of cigarettes, mobile phones, dried milk, NCP vehicles, tyres, clothes, shopping bags, almonds, china salt, engines, juice, creams, cosmetics, etc. during July, August and September 2023.