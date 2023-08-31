KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) liquid foreign exchange reserves have reached $7,849.3 million after decreasing by $81 million during the week ended on August 25, 2023.

As per the data released by the central bank on Thursday, SBP’s foreign reserves have decreased mainly on account of debt repayments.

Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,321.8 million.

As such, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13,171.1 million as of August 25, 2023.