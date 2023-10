ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has appointed Shahzada Ahsan Ashraf Sheikh as federal minister in his cabinet.

The Prime Minister’s Office has sent a summary to the president in this regard.

“In terms of third provision to Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President is advised to appoint Mr Shahzada Ahsan Ashraf Sheikh as Federal Minister in the caretaker cabinet,” reads the summary.