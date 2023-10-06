KARACHI – The Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has reduced the prices of all models of KIA vehicles after Pakistani currency appreciated against the US dollar.
The automaker announced the cut in price in a press release, saying it ranges between Rs100,000 to Rs500,000. The new prices will take effect from today.
|Model
|Old Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Difference (PKR)
|Picanto AT
|3,950,000
|3,850,000
|-100,000
|Sportage FWD
|8,190,000
|8,040,000
|-150,000
|Sportage AWD
|8,920,000
|8,770,000
|-150,000
|Sportage Black Limited Edition
|9,650,000
|9,300,000
|-350,000
|Sorento 2.4L FWD
|10,800,000
|10,300,000
|-500,000
|Sorento 2.4L AWD
|11,700,000
|11,200,000
|-500,000
|Sorento 3.5L FWD
|11,790,000
|11,290,000
|-500,000