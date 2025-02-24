Planning projects by foreseeing future requirements is leadership’s job: Atta

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the country’s leadership should conceive a project by foreseeing future requirements.

Addressing an interactive session at the 9th Annual Youth General Assembly conference at Aiwan-i-Iqbal, he said, “Construction of motorways was opposed, but imagine if there had been no motorway in the country, then what type of traffic load would have been on the GT Road?

Unfortunately, the Danish School project was opposed by the elite segment of society because it challenged the existing status quo.

Criticism could be on individuals but projects should not be criticised.

The Metro bus was termed a ‘Jangla Bus’ and later it was replicated in Peshawar by those who criticized it,” he added.

The minister said that youths had played a significant role in the creation of Pakistan and there was no doubt that they were future of the country.

He said he had given a proposal in Turkey that all nation states of the UN get together and form a body on disinformation and he also talked about it in China and Saudi Arabia.

Tarar said, “It is very important for nations to learn from their past.

There are two types of history, one is glorious history which makes you feel proud and another history highlights mistakes.”

He said that the Two Nation Theory was most relevant in today’s world and added that just look across the border and see what is happening in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said he had attended few conferences in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and other places and what was the reason that when we talk about Gaza, atrocities on Palestinians and brave Burhan Wani, then silence was seen on social media.

He said what was the reason that artificial intelligence-based algorithms or under new technology, likes decrease, visibility goes down and outreach reduces.

“Are artificial intelligence-based systems or algorithms fair and the answer to this question is no,” the minister added.

“The country’s 60 percent population is based on youth and the future is linked with them.

It should be admitted that no political party in the country has done justice to youths and it is essential to accept mistakes for making corrections,” he added.

The minister said that the laptop initiative had been launched to empower students and there was no example of the initiative all over the world.