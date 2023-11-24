LAHORE- The wedding celebrations of Pakistan cricket team’s opener Imam-ul-Haq have kicked off with grandeur, marked by a Qawali on Thursday night.

The festivities have garnered attention, drawing the participation of cricketing legends, former captains, and close associates.

The star-studded reception, held on Thursday, witnessed the presence of prominent figures including Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Chief Selector Wahab Riaz. The celebration was not only a union of hearts but also a reunion of cricketing luminaries.

Imam-ul-Haq, the national team’s opening batsman, is set to tie the knot on November 25, and the ongoing celebrations are creating a buzz in the cricketing fraternity.

In a parallel event in Phoolnagar, the mehndi ceremony of another cricket sensation, Pakistan’s all-rounder Faheem Ashraf unfolded. Friends and family actively participated in the vibrant event, setting the stage for Fakhar Zaman’s wedding ceremony scheduled for November 26.