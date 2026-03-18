PIA halts flights for THIS UAE city amid evolving regional situation

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the suspension of its flights to Fujairah, a city of the UAE, for the next 48 hours due to the evolving security situation in the region.

According to an official statement issued by the airline, the decision was made in light of security concerns affecting Gulf countries. The suspension has been implemented with immediate effect as a precautionary measure.

A spokesperson for PIA clarified that while flights to Fujairah have been temporarily halted, operations to the UAE city of Al Ain will continue as scheduled.

The airline further stated that, for the time being, all its flights to the United Arab Emirates will be limited to Al Ain only.

The airline has advised passengers to stay updated on flight schedules and contact relevant offices for further information regarding their travel plans.

PIA flight 178 (Fujerah-Lahore) is safe and sound and has landed at Karachi. During flight, it developed a cabin pressurisation related snag, and as per procedure, it reduced altitude to 10,000 feet. Our team of Engineers are working diligently to remove the fault, and flight… — PIA (@Official_PIA) March 17, 2026

Earlier, PIA confirmed that its flight 178 (Fujerah-Lahore) is safe and sound and has landed at Karachi.

“During flight, it developed a cabin pressurisation related snag, and as per procedure, it reduced altitude to 10,000 feet,” it revealed in a post on X.

“Our team of Engineers are working diligently to remove the fault, and flight will be dispatched to its original destination, i.e., Lahore, shortly.”