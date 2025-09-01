PHC holds consultation on revised MSDS for big hospitals

LAHORE – The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) convened a consultative meeting on Monday to discuss the revised version of the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) for category-I hospitals (with more than 49 beds).

The meeting was chaired by Chairperson Board of Commissioners PHC Major Azam Suleman Khan (Retd.), and attended by Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz, PHC’s senior management, and executive tiers of leading tertiary care and teaching hospitals, as well as professional medical bodies.

The Chairperson highlighted the PHC’s dual responsibility of facilitating healthcare service providers while safeguarding patient rights through accountability. He apprised that the Commission is strengthening its outreach through the establishment of new regional offices to address operational issues faced by providers. He added that the revision of MSDS is imperative to ensure standards remain practical, context-specific and reflective of healthcare realities in Punjab, with additional attention to areas such as aesthetic medicine, ambulance services, and oxygen supply policies.

Dr Saqib Aziz shared that the Commission has launched an e-Certification training programme on the MSDS, starting with modules on infection prevention and control. “This initiative will provide healthcare service providers with self-paced, structured training and certification, helping to improve compliance, optimise patient safety and enhance overall quality of care,” he added.

Director Clinical Governance and Organisational Standards, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, informed that the current MSDS framework, first developed in 2012, required revision after extensive consultation, new legislation and providers’ feedback. The revised draft proposes the inclusion of nine new standards and 62 additional indicators, while ensuring no unnecessary expansion in the continuous quality improvement (CQI) and patient rights & empowerment (PRE) areas.

Participants appreciated PHC’s inclusive and consultative approach. Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz stressed that standards should remain contextualised to local realities. Prof Dr Mustafa Arain noted that while the implementation of quality standards has historically been challenging, the PHC’s continued support has significantly strengthened the healthcare system. Prof Dr Aftab Mohsin emphasised that the revision of MSDS is integral to strengthening PHC’s regulatory framework and ensuring the consistent delivery of quality care.