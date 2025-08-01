Peugeot 2008 facelift set to shake up Pakistan’s SUV Market; Check Price, Specs

KARACHI – Exciting news for SUV lovers as Lucky Motors rolled out the stunning facelifted Peugeot 2008 in Pakistan, and it’s turning heads with its bold new look and feature-packed upgrades.

This compact crossover now arrives with full LED headlamps, offering sharper presence and enhanced road visibility. But it doesn’t stop there the redesigned front grille screams confidence, while Peugeot’s iconic triple-claw LED daytime running lights give it a fierce, unmistakable edge.

Step inside, and you are greeted by a more premium, tech-savvy interior. A 10-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system takes center stage, complemented by a premium roof liner that adds a touch of elegance — perfect for those who crave both comfort and innovation behind the wheel.

Peugeot 2008 Price in Pakistan

Peugeot 2008 Active – 6,999,000

Peugeot 2008 Allure – 7,799,000

With this latest launch, Lucky Motors is clearly stepping up its game in Pakistan’s SUV segment. The new Peugeot 2008 delivers European flair, cutting-edge features, and a bold attitude, all packed into a compact yet commanding frame.

Features

Feature Active Variant Front Grille Black Accents Headlights Eco-LED Wheels 17-inch Alloy Design Highlights Angular lines, Lion-claw lights, Floating roof, Roof rails, Blacked-out rear strip Dimensions (L x W x H) 4300 x 1770 x 1550 mm

Interior Features

Feature Active Variant Instrument Cluster Quartz Display Seat Material Fabric with Orange Stitching Climate Control Manual AC Sunroof Not Included Ambient Lighting No Infotainment Display 7-inch Touchscreen Smartphone Integration Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Speakers Standard Setup

Safety