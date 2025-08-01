Peugeot 2008 facelift set to shake up Pakistan’s SUV Market; Check Price, Specs

KARACHI – Exciting news for SUV lovers as Lucky Motors rolled out the stunning facelifted Peugeot 2008 in Pakistan, and it’s turning heads with its bold new look and feature-packed upgrades.
This compact crossover now arrives with full LED headlamps, offering sharper presence and enhanced road visibility. But it doesn’t stop there the redesigned front grille screams confidence, while Peugeot’s iconic triple-claw LED daytime running lights give it a fierce, unmistakable edge.
Step inside, and you are greeted by a more premium, tech-savvy interior. A 10-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system takes center stage, complemented by a premium roof liner that adds a touch of elegance — perfect for those who crave both comfort and innovation behind the wheel.
Peugeot 2008 Price in Pakistan
- Peugeot 2008 Active – 6,999,000
- Peugeot 2008 Allure – 7,799,000
With this latest launch, Lucky Motors is clearly stepping up its game in Pakistan’s SUV segment. The new Peugeot 2008 delivers European flair, cutting-edge features, and a bold attitude, all packed into a compact yet commanding frame.
Features
|Feature
|Active Variant
|Front Grille
|Black Accents
|Headlights
|Eco-LED
|Wheels
|17-inch Alloy
|Design Highlights
|Angular lines, Lion-claw lights, Floating roof, Roof rails, Blacked-out rear strip
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|4300 x 1770 x 1550 mm
Interior Features
|Feature
|Active Variant
|Instrument Cluster
|Quartz Display
|Seat Material
|Fabric with Orange Stitching
|Climate Control
|Manual AC
|Sunroof
|Not Included
|Ambient Lighting
|No
|Infotainment Display
|7-inch Touchscreen
|Smartphone Integration
|Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
|Speakers
|Standard Setup
Safety
|Feature
|Active
|Allure
|Airbags
|4
|6
|ABS + EBD
|Yes
|Yes
|Electronic Stability Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill Start Assist
|Yes
|Yes
|ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear Only
|Front and Rear
|High Beam Assist
|No
|Yes
|Lane Keep Assist
|No
|Yes
|Driver Attention Alert
|No
|Yes (DAA3)
|Blind Spot Monitoring
|No
|Yes
|Safety Rating
|5-Star (Euro NCAP)
|5-Star (Euro NCAP)