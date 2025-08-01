Friday, August 1, 2025

Peugeot 2008 facelift set to shake up Pakistan’s SUV Market; Check Price, Specs

KARACHI – Exciting news for SUV lovers as Lucky Motors rolled out the stunning facelifted Peugeot 2008 in Pakistan, and it’s turning heads with its bold new look and feature-packed upgrades.

This compact crossover now arrives with full LED headlamps, offering sharper presence and enhanced road visibility. But it doesn’t stop there the redesigned front grille screams confidence, while Peugeot’s iconic triple-claw LED daytime running lights give it a fierce, unmistakable edge.

Step inside, and you are greeted by a more premium, tech-savvy interior. A 10-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system takes center stage, complemented by a premium roof liner that adds a touch of elegance — perfect for those who crave both comfort and innovation behind the wheel.

Peugeot 2008 Price in Pakistan

  • Peugeot 2008 Active – 6,999,000
  • Peugeot 2008 Allure – 7,799,000

With this latest launch, Lucky Motors is clearly stepping up its game in Pakistan’s SUV segment. The new Peugeot 2008 delivers European flair, cutting-edge features, and a bold attitude, all packed into a compact yet commanding frame.

Features

Feature Active Variant
Front Grille Black Accents
Headlights Eco-LED
Wheels 17-inch Alloy
Design Highlights Angular lines, Lion-claw lights, Floating roof, Roof rails, Blacked-out rear strip
Dimensions (L x W x H) 4300 x 1770 x 1550 mm

Interior Features

Feature Active Variant
Instrument Cluster Quartz Display
Seat Material Fabric with Orange Stitching
Climate Control Manual AC
Sunroof Not Included
Ambient Lighting No
Infotainment Display 7-inch Touchscreen
Smartphone Integration Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
Speakers Standard Setup

Safety 

Feature Active Allure
Airbags 4 6
ABS + EBD Yes Yes
Electronic Stability Control Yes Yes
Traction Control Yes Yes
Hill Start Assist Yes Yes
ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes
Parking Sensors Rear Only Front and Rear
High Beam Assist No Yes
Lane Keep Assist No Yes
Driver Attention Alert No Yes (DAA3)
Blind Spot Monitoring No Yes
Safety Rating 5-Star (Euro NCAP) 5-Star (Euro NCAP)

 

 

