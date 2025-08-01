Islamabad Express derails near Kala Shah Kaku, dozens Injured

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Express train derailed near Kala Shah Kaku, throwing carriages off the rails and leaving dozens injured in a terrifying scene of twisted metal and panic.

Pakistan Railways officials said four coaches violently detached from train and skidded off the track. Screams filled the air as 27 passengers were injured, some critically, while others scrambled to safety in shock and confusion.

Emergency teams rushed to scene, battling against time to rescue those trapped in the wreckage. First aid was given on-site, while ambulances rushed the severely wounded to nearby hospitals. Railway authorities launched a high-speed operation to restore the line and help victims.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow, offering prayers for the injured and demanding immediate action. He ordered rescue efforts to be fast-tracked and medical help provided without delay.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi sprang into action, summoning top officials to the crash site and initiating a full-scale inquiry. A detailed report has been demanded within seven days to uncover what went wrong on this ill-fated journey.

Meanwhile, train routes between Lahore and Rawalpindi have been thrown into disarray. With the main line blocked, trains are now being diverted through Wazirabad, Sangla Hill, Hafizabad, and Shahdara. Even the Green Line Express has been rerouted to avoid the wreckage.

A relief train and a medical van have been deployed from Lahore and are currently at the site, offering emergency care and assistance.